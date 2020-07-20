Goodwin (knee) is in the lineup for Monday's exhibition game against the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Goodwin left Friday's intrasquad matchup after fouling a ball off his right knee, but he's good to go for the Angels' first exhibition game Monday. Barring any setbacks, he should be ready for Opening Day against the Athletics on Friday.
