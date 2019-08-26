Goodwin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to Houston on Sunday.

Goodwin struck out in his first two at-bats but came through with a 410-foot blast to right field in the ninth inning. The 28-year-old has maintained a .284/.346/.502 slash line this season despite whiffing in 95 of his 348 plate appearances. He has also tied his career high with 13 long balls while establishing personal bests in RBI (37) and doubles (25).

