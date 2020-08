Goodwin went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Goodwin went deep in the sixth inning, but that was the last run either team scored Sunday. The outfielder has four homers, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base through 19 games this season. He's seemed to gain the favor of manager Joe Maddon -- Goodwin has started seven of the last nine games, primarily patrolling left field.