Goodwin went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a triple in a loss to Houston on Thursday.

With Mike Trout serving as the team's designated hitter after a three-game absence due to a right calf strain, Goodwin once again got the start in center field and made the most of the opportunity, collecting three of the Angels' seven hits in the game. The 28-year-old has gone 5-for-12 while starting the last three games but figures to return to a bench role when Trout is ready to return to the field.