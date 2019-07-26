Goodwin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a losing effort against Baltimore on Thursday.

Goodwin was called upon to pinch hit in the ninth inning and promptly delivered a game-tying solo shot off Mychal Givens to send the game into extra innings. He would go on to accumulate three more plate appearances in the 16-inning marathon. Goodwin has been used primarily as the team's fourth outfielder this season, slashing .286/.343/.478 with nine homers and 28 RBI in 272 plate appearances.