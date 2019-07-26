Angels' Brian Goodwin: Comes through with clutch home run
Goodwin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a losing effort against Baltimore on Thursday.
Goodwin was called upon to pinch hit in the ninth inning and promptly delivered a game-tying solo shot off Mychal Givens to send the game into extra innings. He would go on to accumulate three more plate appearances in the 16-inning marathon. Goodwin has been used primarily as the team's fourth outfielder this season, slashing .286/.343/.478 with nine homers and 28 RBI in 272 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...