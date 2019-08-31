Goodwin went 2-for-6 with two solo home runs, four runs scored and a pair of walks in Friday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.

Goodwin went deep off Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi in the third inning and then also launched a homer off reliever Matt Barnes in the seventh inning. He also scored on singles by Albert Pujols in the fifth and ninth innings to complete a big day from the top of the order. The outfielder is hitting .284/.347/.512 with 15 homers, 41 RBI and 58 runs scored across 324 at-bats this year, all of which are career highs.