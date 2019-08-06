Angels' Brian Goodwin: Delivers pinch-hit homer
Goodwin hit a two-run home run in a pinch-hit appearance Monday night against the Reds.
Goodwin cut his team's deficit to three in the top of the ninth inning with a two-run blast to right field, but the Angels weren't able to climb all the way back into this one. The 28-year-old has seen limited at-bats so far in August, going 2-for-5 in two contests. He figures to continue to serve as Los Angeles' fourth outfielder moving forward.
