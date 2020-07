Goodwin is starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners, batting second and playing centerfield.

With Mike Trout placed on the paternity list Thursday, Goodwin will get his first opportunity to start against a left-hander on the young season. Goodwin has gotten off to a nice start thus far in 2020, logging five hits and a walk in 14 plate appearances. The outfielder will look to stay hot against Marco Gonzales on Thursday.