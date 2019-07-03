Angels' Brian Goodwin: Exits after HBP
Goodwin has a right wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch Tuesday at Texas.
Goodwin was hit by the pitch in the seventh inning and initially remained in the game, but he was pulled for a pinch hitter during the eighth inning. The 28-year-old will undergo a CT scan Wednesday to determine the severity of the injury.
