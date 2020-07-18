Goodwin exited Friday's intrasquad matchup after he fouled a ball off his right knee, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Goodwin was down for several minutes after fouling a ball off his right knee Friday, but he was able to walk off the field under his own power. He walked around gingerly in the dugout following the injury before heading to the clubhouse. The severity of the injury remains to be seen, and it's unclear whether the issue could impact his availability for the start of the regular season with Opening Day one week away.