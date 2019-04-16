Goodwin went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 12-7 loss to the Rangers.

He blasted a two-run shot off Shelby Miller in the first inning, Goodwin's second homer of the year, and added a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The outfielder, who was tossed on the scrap heap by the Royals right before Opening Day. is now slashing a robust .333/.386/.564 through 14 games for the grateful Angels.