Goodwin went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run Sunday against the Mariners.

Goodwin took Mike Leake deep in the sixth inning for his third home run of the season. Currently manning the strong side of a platoon in left field, Goodwin has made a claim to continued playing time by racking up eight hits in his last 21 at-bats with two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored.