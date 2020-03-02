Angels' Brian Goodwin: Hitting well in spring
Goodwin has gone 3-for-10 with two doubles, three walks, three RBI and two runs through his first five Cactus League games.
Goodwin was an unsung hero for the Angels in 2019, churning out a .262/.326/.470 slash line (109 wRC+) in 458 plate appearances while proving to be a capable replacement option in the outfield while Justin Upton missed extensive time due to injury. With Kole Calhoun leaving for Arizona over the winter, Goodwin looks poised to open the season in the large side of a platoon in the corner outfield, though he'll be a prime candidate to lose out on work whenever the Angels determine top prospect Jo Adell is ready for a full-time role in the big leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...