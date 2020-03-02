Goodwin has gone 3-for-10 with two doubles, three walks, three RBI and two runs through his first five Cactus League games.

Goodwin was an unsung hero for the Angels in 2019, churning out a .262/.326/.470 slash line (109 wRC+) in 458 plate appearances while proving to be a capable replacement option in the outfield while Justin Upton missed extensive time due to injury. With Kole Calhoun leaving for Arizona over the winter, Goodwin looks poised to open the season in the large side of a platoon in the corner outfield, though he'll be a prime candidate to lose out on work whenever the Angels determine top prospect Jo Adell is ready for a full-time role in the big leagues.