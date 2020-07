Goodwin went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in a loss to Seattle on Wednesday.

Batting out of the ninth spot in the lineup, Goodwin sparked the Angels' offense with a solo homer in the fifth inning and a two-run double in the sixth. The 29-year-old is off to a strong start to the 2020 campaign, going 5-for-13 with four RBI through his first four games.