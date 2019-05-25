Goodwin finished 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Friday's loss to the Rangers.

Goodwin homered in the second straight game, this time with a two-run shot off Drew Smyly in the second inning. The 28-year-old endured a major slump through April but has reversed the spell in May. Overall, he's batting .302/369/.497 with six home runs, 29 runs scored and 18 RBI. He should continue to see quality playing time until Justin Upton returns from the injured list, presumably sometime in June.

More News
Our Latest Stories