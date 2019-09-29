Play

Goodwin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Astros.

Goodwin rested Friday after exiting Thursday's game early due to back spasms. He was back in the lineup against Houston on Saturday and got the Angels on the board in the first inning with a solo shot to right field. Goodwin has been a pleasant surprise for the team this season, slashing .264/.327/.474 with 17 long balls, 29 doubles and seven stolen bases in 135 games.

