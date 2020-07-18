Goodwin is expected to be fine after fouling a ball off his knee Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Manager Joe Maddon confirmed Saturday that Goodwin wasn't seriously injured. It sounds as though he'll be ready to Opening Day against the Athletics on Friday, where he's expected to be the starting right fielder.
