Goodwin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and a walk in Saturday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Goodwin's game-tying solo shot came in the second inning off White Sox starter Hector Santiago. He also drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning, which plated what would be the winning run. Goodwin made the start in center field, with Mike Trout at designated hitter and Shohei Ohtani on the bench. The outfielder is hitting .278/.334/.481 with 11 homers, 34 RBI and 48 runs scored across 291 at-bats this season.