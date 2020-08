Goodwin went 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBI, a run scored and two walks in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Astros.

Goodwin went yard with a two-run homer in the fourth inning. He added an RBI triple in the eighth to bring the Angels within two runs. Goodwin has posted three straight multi-hit efforts -- the outfielder is 6-for-11 with two homers, six RBI and three runs scored in that span. Overall, he's batting .450/.522/.950 in six games as the Angels' primary option in right field.