Goodwin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

His eighth-inning shot off Ryan Tepera broke a 3-3 tie. Goodwin continues to enjoy a breakout campaign, putting together a .338/.426/.575 slash line through 27 games with four homers, 11 RBI and 19 runs, and even when Justin Upton (toe) gets healthy, it could prove to be very difficult to take Goodwin out of the Angels' lineup.

