Angels' Brian Goodwin: Leading off Sunday
Goodwin is starting in left field and leading off for the Angels on Sunday.
Goodwin is making his third start in August while Justin Upton gets a breather. Goodwin is hitting .283 with eight home runs and 27 RBI as a starter this season.
More News
-
Angels' Brian Goodwin: Delivers pinch-hit homer•
-
Angels' Brian Goodwin: Comes through with clutch home run•
-
Angels' Brian Goodwin: Collects three extra-base hits•
-
Angels' Brian Goodwin: Activated from IL•
-
Angels' Brian Goodwin: Likely to return Tuesday•
-
Angels' Brian Goodwin: Performs light activity•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...