Goodwin (wrist) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Goodwin has been on the shelf since July 2 due to a bruised right wrist, though he was seen participating in light bunting drills Sunday and should be back with the club for the second game of Los Angeles' series with the Astros. He was hitting .276 with seven home runs and 25 RBI over 75 games prior to suffering the injury.