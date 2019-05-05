Angels' Brian Goodwin: Locked in as No. 3 hitter
Goodwin will start in left field and bat third Sunday against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Goodwin will serve as the Angels' No. 3 hitter for the fifth time in six games and looks to at least have some temporary security in that role after Justin Bour struggled to provide much of an impact in that lineup spot earlier in the season. A late-spring waiver pickup from the Royals, Goodwin has been an unsung hero for the Angels this season with a .944 OPS in 108 plate appearances.
