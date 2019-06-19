Goodwin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Goodwin hit a key solo home run while starting in Tuesday's 3-1 win, but it doesn't look like that performance nor his strong body of work this season will be enough to guarantee him an everyday gig now that Justin Upton is back from the 60-day injured list. After getting a breather Tuesday, Upton will be be back in left field Wednesday while Goodwin sits for the second time in the series.