Goodwin is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.

The 29-year-old started the past six games and slashed .292/.393/.708 during that stretch, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday with southpaw Marco Gonzales starting for Seattle. Goodwin should fill the large side of a platoon in left field with Justin Upton going forward following the promotion of top-prospect Jo Adell. Taylor Ward will start in left field Wednesday while Upton serves as the designated hitter.