Angels' Brian Goodwin: On bench against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Goodwin isn't in the lineup Monday against the Astros.
With left-hander Framber Valdez on the mound for Houston, Goodwin will get a day off Monday. Justin Upton will serve as the starting left fielder.
