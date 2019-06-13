Angels' Brian Goodwin: On bench vs. lefty
Goodwin is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays.
As has been the case recently, Goodwin will give way to Cesar Puello in left field with a lefty in Ryan Yarbrough toeing the rubber for the opposition. Over his last 15 appearances, Goodwin is slashing .260/.296/.360 with a home run and a stolen base.
