Angels' Brian Goodwin: Out of Sunday's lineup
Goodwin is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Goodwin previously started 15 straight games in left field but now finds himself on the bench for the second time in the last four contests. David Fletcher enters the lineup and will lead off in Sunday's series finale.
