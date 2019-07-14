Goodwin (wrist) was spotted taking part in some light bunting drills Sunday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Goodwin has been on the shelf since July 2 after he was hit by a pitch in the wrist. Though he was diagnosed with a contusion rather than any structural damage, his inability to advance to full batting practice almost two weeks later suggests he may be dealing with something more significant than a minor bruise. Whenever he's ready to return from the 10-day injured list, Goodwin will likely fill a reserve role in the Los Angeles outfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories