Angels' Brian Goodwin: Plates two, adds steal
Goodwin went 2-for-5 with a two-run single, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Red Sox.
Goodwin played a major role in the Angels' eighth-inning rally, lacing a two-run single off Ryan Brasier and stealing second just after reliever Josh Smith entered the contest. Goodwin then came around to score on Albert Pujols' three-run homer. The outfielder is now 5-for-8 in steal attempts this season, adding 43 RBI, 59 runs scored and a .286/.348/.514 slash line in 112 games.
