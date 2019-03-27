Goodwin was claimed off waivers by the Angels on Wednesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Angels snapped up Goodwin -- who was waived by the Royals on Monday in a bit of a surprise move -- after learning that Justin Upton (toe) will open the season on the injured list. While the outfielder struggled this spring (.116/.188/.256 in 17 games), he owns a serviceable .250/.315/.454 slash line across parts of three major-league seasons and should challenge Peter Bourjos for reps in left field while Upton is on the shelf.