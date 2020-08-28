site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-brian-goodwin-sitting-against-left-hander | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Brian Goodwin: Sitting against left-hander
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Goodwin isn't in Friday's lineup against the Mariners, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With southpaw Nick Margevicius starting for the Mariners, Goodwin will get a day off. Justin Upton will start in left field in his place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read