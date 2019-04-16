Angels' Brian Goodwin: Sitting versus lefty
Goodwin is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
The Angels will turn to a pair of right-handed hitters in Peter Bourjos and David Fletcher to fill out their outfield Tuesday with southpaw Mike Minor on the mound for Texas, leaving no room in the lineup for the lefty-swinging Goodwin. The 28-year-old at least has a clear path to steady at-bats versus right-handed pitching, making him worthy of holding in AL-only leagues.
