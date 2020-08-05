Goodwin will platoon with Justin Upton in left field while Jo Adell takes on an everyday role in right, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels have made it clear that they want Adell to get regular playing time now that he has reached the big leagues, leaving Goodwin and Upton to split left-field duties. Goodwin figures to receive the bulk of starts against right-handed starters, and his overall slash line this season (.303/.395/.606) is far superior to Upton's (.135/.195/.297). True to form, Goodwin started against righty Justin Dunn on Tuesday, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base while scoring one run.