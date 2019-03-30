Goodwin got the start in left field and hit ninth Friday, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored during a 6-2 win over the A's.

The former Royal and National figures to get extended run in left on the strong side of a platoon with Peter Bourjos to begin the season, with Justin Upton (toe) potentially out for 12 weeks. Goodwin did put together a solid season for Triple-A Syracuse in 2016 (.280 with 14 homers and 15 steals in 119 games), but otherwise his track record doesn't suggest he'll provide much fantasy value in that role.

More News
Our Latest Stories