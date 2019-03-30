Angels' Brian Goodwin: Solid in first game with Angels
Goodwin got the start in left field and hit ninth Friday, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored during a 6-2 win over the A's.
The former Royal and National figures to get extended run in left on the strong side of a platoon with Peter Bourjos to begin the season, with Justin Upton (toe) potentially out for 12 weeks. Goodwin did put together a solid season for Triple-A Syracuse in 2016 (.280 with 14 homers and 15 steals in 119 games), but otherwise his track record doesn't suggest he'll provide much fantasy value in that role.
