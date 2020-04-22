Goodwin hit .185/.290/.296 with three doubles and a 4:12 BB:K over 31 plate appearances before spring training was suspended.

Goodwin started well this spring but tailed off with only two hits over his final 17 at-bats. Contact was a particular issue as the 29-year-old whiffed in nearly half his Cactus League at-bats after posting a troubling 28.2 strikeout rate last season. Goodwin remains in line to see a healthy dose of starts early in the 2020 campaign, but he's likely to lose significant playing time whenever top prospect Jo Adell is called up to the big leagues.