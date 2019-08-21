Goodwin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Rangers in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

His 12th blast of the year was nearly a big one, as he sent the game to extras off Jose Leclerc in the ninth inning, but the Angels weren't able to find another run. Goodwin has been seeing fairly regular playing time again in August and responded by slashing .262/.340/.571 through 15 games with three homers and six RBI.