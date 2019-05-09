Angels' Brian Goodwin: Takes seat Thursday
Goodwin is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.
Though the lefty-hitting Goodwin started the past two days with lefties on the mound for Detroit, he'll take a seat in favor of David Fletcher will southpaw Ryan Carpenter on bump for the Tigers in the series finale. Goodwin still looks like a full-time regular rather than a platoon player, but he'll deliver his best results and occupy a more prominent spot in the order versus right-handed pitching. Goodwin has hit all four of his home runs this season against righties and is slashing .333/.409/.543 (157 wRC+) in those matchups across 93 plate appearances.
