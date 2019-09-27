Goodwin (back) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 28-year-old was removed from Thursday's contest with back spasms and is likely to be absent from Friday's starting nine, though his back apparently "loosened up" after leaving the contest. Manager Brad Ausmus couldn't guarantee Goodwin will be able to return during the final series of the season this weekend.