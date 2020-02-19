Goodwin will earn $2.2 million this season after winning his arbitration case Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels had filed at $1.85 million. Goodwin looks set to open the season with a significant role in an outfield corner after hitting .262/.326/.470 with 17 homers last season, though Jo Adell looms to potentially reduce him to a bench role early in the year.