Johnson signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Johnson owns a respectable 4.74 career ERA in 171 innings at the major-league level. The last of those came in 2019, however, and he's been out of affiliated ball since getting released by the Red Sox last August. His only game action over the last two years has come this season with the Milwaukee Milkmen of the independent American Association, where he struck out eight batters and walked none over five scoreless innings. He's expected to head to Triple-A Salt Lake once he clears health protocols.