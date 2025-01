Burke signed a one-year, $1.15 million contract with the Angels on Wednesday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Burke logged a 3.54 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 20.1 innings upon joining the Angels in August -- good enough to earn the southpaw a nice $90,000 raise for the upcoming season. He didn't pitch often in high-leverage situations, finishing 2024 with just one hold and a blown save, though that could change if his success carries over into 2025.