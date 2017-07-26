Angels' Brooks Pounders: Added to big-league bullpen
The Angels recalled Pounders from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
It's the fifth promotion of the season for Pounders, who didn't make much of an impression over his previous nine appearances with the big club, accruing a 6.52 ERA in 9.2 innings. The Angels' main incentive for calling Pounders up was to get a fresh arm in the bullpen after the team needed six relievers to cover 7.2 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Indians. Pounders could be asked to cover multiple frames Wednesday if the Angels' starter, Ricky Nolasco, fails to work deep into the contest.
