Pounders was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Pounders has allowed five runs and recorded just two outs over his last two appearances, so he'll head back to the minors as Eduardo Paredes takes his place in the bullpen. The 26-year-old owns an abysmal 10.45 ERA across 10.1 major-league innings this season, so even if he makes his way back to the show later in the year, he won't see anything other than lower-leverage situations.