Osmond (undisclosed) was reinstated from Double-A Rocket City's 60-day injured list Wednesday and debuted for the affiliate Friday, striking out four batters and allowing three earned runs on two hits and one walk over two innings in a start against Columbus.

Osmond was promoted to Rocket City at the tail end of the 2023 season, but he hadn't pitched at the Double-A level until he rejoined the club last week. He was sidelined throughout the 2024 season while recovering from an injury and remained out of action in 2025 until shortly before the All-Star break. After completing a three-start rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League in July, Osmond was shut down again for a couple of weeks before he was given the green light to join Rocket City.