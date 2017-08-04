Norris fired a clean inning while striking out one on the way to his 17th save of the season in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

While this save is worth just the same as his other 16 this season, it probably meant more to Norris coming off of the catastrophic week he just experienced (54.00 ERA with 1:6 K:BB ratio in three appearances). The 32-year-old still owns a lackluster 3.80 ERA and it will certainly take more than just one solid outing to restore confidence in fantasy owners. That said, Norris' successful usage in the ninth shows that manager Mike Scioscia still believes in his closer for the time being.