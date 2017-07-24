Angels' Bud Norris: Converts 10th consecutive save opportunity
Norris allowed one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning for his 15th save Sunday against the Red Sox.
Norris allowed a leadoff single to Hanley Ramirez, but proceeded to strike out Mitch Moreland before getting Xander Bogaerts to ground into a game-ending double play to preserve a 3-2 lead. He hasn't blown a save opportunity since May 2, converting 10 in a row.
