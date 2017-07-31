The Angels are shopping Norris on the trade market and aim to move him before Monday's trade deadline, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

The reliever didn't put up a good last impression, however, after his Sunday implosion. Norris has fueled his fantasy owners' closer pictures, though, seemingly coming out of nowhere early in the year to seize the job. However, with Cam Bedrosian and Blake Parker also thriving -- and Huston Street (groin) set to return soon -- it's logical the Halos would want to cash in as they continue rebuilding. Norris likely would be another righty closer, like the recently swapped Addison Reed, and possibly Twins stopper Brandon Kintzler, whose fantasy value would crater. He probably wouldn't close for a contender.