Angels' Bud Norris: Gives up run in middle relief
Norris was used in the sixth inning Tuesday, giving up a run on one hit while striking out one in a 3-1 loss to Washington.
This was Norris' first appearance since his three-run implosion on Aug. 10. Since then, three different Angels relievers have converted saves in his stead. Manager Mike Scioscia has remained mum on his closer situation, but Norris' atrocious eight-game stretch (22.24 ERA) and his usage in middle relief Tuesday tells us that his unexpected run as the Halos' closer has come to an end.
More News
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...