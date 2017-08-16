Norris was used in the sixth inning Tuesday, giving up a run on one hit while striking out one in a 3-1 loss to Washington.

This was Norris' first appearance since his three-run implosion on Aug. 10. Since then, three different Angels relievers have converted saves in his stead. Manager Mike Scioscia has remained mum on his closer situation, but Norris' atrocious eight-game stretch (22.24 ERA) and his usage in middle relief Tuesday tells us that his unexpected run as the Halos' closer has come to an end.