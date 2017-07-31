Angels' Bud Norris: Implodes again Sunday
Norris only recorded one out before surrendering a walk-off grand slam to Steve Pearce in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Blue Jays.
Norris must have felt like he was experiencing deja vu when he surrendered his second walk-off grand slam this week. It was a similar situation to Tuesday where he gave up two singles, followed by an intentional walk, capped off by a towering homer. Surprisingly, neither implosion technically registered as blown saves, but they probably left an ugly blemish on his fantasy owners' ERAs. The 32-year-old's rough week has ballooned his ERA to 3.89 on the year, and Norris suddenly doesn't appear to have the strong hold on the Angels' closing gig he developed this season.
